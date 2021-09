Carrefour Romania takes over delivery platform Bringo

Carrefour Romania takes over delivery platform Bringo. The Romanian subsidiary of French retail group Carrefour owns 100% in the local home delivery platform Bringo after purchasing, for RON 21.6 mln (over EUR 4 mln), the last 10% stake it didn't own already. Carrefour has been a partner of Bringo since it was set up in 2016, and it gradually (...)