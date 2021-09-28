Romania's Romgaz seeks EUR 350 mln to pay for Exxon's 50% stake in Neptun Deep

Romania's Romgaz seeks EUR 350 mln to pay for Exxon's 50% stake in Neptun Deep. State-controlled company Romgaz will borrow EUR 350 mln from a syndicate of banks to finance the purchase from Exxon of the 50% participation in the Neptun Deep offshore gas project carried out with OMV Petrom. According to estimates, Romgaz should pay around close to EUR 1 bln for the 50% (...)