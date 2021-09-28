Romania’s non-financial companies improved profitability, but not revenues, in 2020
The revenues of the non-financial companies decreased by 2.7% to RON 1,641 bln (EUR 320 bln) last year, while their aggregated net profit increased by 13.1% YoY to RON 104 bln, according to calculations compiled by the market research firm KeysFin. Trade remained the largest Romanian economic (...)
