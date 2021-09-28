Romania’s budget deficit shrinks on one-off, deferred tax payments from Covid period

Romania’s budget deficit shrinks on one-off, deferred tax payments from Covid period. Romania’s public deficit has narrowed by 28% YoY to RON 39.4 bln (EUR 8.0 bln) in January-August this year, on the back of one-off tax payments operated by companies that deferred their tax duties during the Covid period last year. The figure renders the full-year 7.13% of GDP budget deficit (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]