Comarket platform raises new funding of 150,000 euros from a group of business angels and quickens development plans

Comarket platform raises new funding of 150,000 euros from a group of business angels and quickens development plans. Comarket, a centralized SaaS and B2B marketplace addressed to the hospitality industry, raises a new investment of 150,000 euros from a group of business angels, including Iulian Circiumaru, an active investor in several entrepreneurial ventures, and will accelerate development plans in the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]