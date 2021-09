Romania starts administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Romania starts administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Receiving the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is possible in Romania beginning Tuesday, September 28. Booster shots are offered to those who received the second dose at least six months ago. Only mRNA vaccines (Pfizer&BioNTech or Moderna) will be used for the third dose, including for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]