Solina Romania Poised to Complete EUR17M Investment in Factory Built from Scratch in Alba Iulia in October. Solina Romania, the former Supremia Grup, one of Romania’s biggest makers of food ingredients and spices, is set to finalize in October a EUR17 million investment in building a plant from scratch in Alba Iulia. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]