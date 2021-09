Sphera Group Brings 100 Sri Lankan Workers for KFC, Taco Bell Restaurants In Romania amid Labour Crunch

Sphera Franchise Group, owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises, brought 112 workers from Sri Lanka to Romania in the first half of 2021 to set off the domestic workforce shortage. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]