Teilor Plans to Invest RON30M by Yearend to Expand in Romania, Poland, Hungary

Teilor Plans to Invest RON30M by Yearend to Expand in Romania, Poland, Hungary. Jewelry chain Teilor plans to invest RON30 million by yearend to develop its store network in Romania, Poland and Hungary, with the amounts earmarked per project averaging RON3.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]