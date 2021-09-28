PSD tables motion of no-confidence against Citu Gov’t. Ciolacu: Snap polls – this is PSD’s decision and solution at this point



First Deputy Chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Sorin Grindeanu announced on Tuesday that PSD tabled a motion of censure against the Citu government. “PSD has filed a motion of censure against the Citu Government called ‘Stop poverty, price increases and convicts. Down with (...)