CCR admits PM Citu’s notification on censure motion: There is legal conflict between Parliament and Government

CCR admits PM Citu’s notification on censure motion: There is legal conflict between Parliament and Government. The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) unanimously admitted on Tuesday the notification of Prime Minister Florin Citu regarding the existence of a legal conflict between Parliament and the Government on the censure motion filed by the Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]