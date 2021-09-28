PM Citu: We’ll analyze the measures taken in other EU countries with greatest impact on accelerating vaccination and will apply them in Romania



PM Citu: We’ll analyze the measures taken in other EU countries with greatest impact on accelerating vaccination and will apply them in Romania.

The government will analyze the measures taken in the rest of the EU countries that have had the greatest impact on accelerating vaccination and will apply them in Romania, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday. He was asked in a joint press conference with EC President Ursula von der... (...)