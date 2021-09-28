 
Romaniapress.com

September 28, 2021

PM Citu: We’ll analyze the measures taken in other EU countries with greatest impact on accelerating vaccination and will apply them in Romania
Sep 28, 2021

PM Citu: We’ll analyze the measures taken in other EU countries with greatest impact on accelerating vaccination and will apply them in Romania.

The government will analyze the measures taken in the rest of the EU countries that have had the greatest impact on accelerating vaccination and will apply them in Romania, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday. He was asked in a joint press conference with EC President Ursula von der... (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian software company raises EUR 1.2 mln to open offices in the US and Israel Romanian software development company Softbinator Technologies (ticker symbol CODE), has raised RON 6 million (EUR 1.2 mln) through a private placement and will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market before yearend. The placement valued the company at EUR 12 mln and was (...)

AmCham: National Plan For Recovery And Resilience - Romania's Chance for Modernization AmCham Romania said in a statement that Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NPRR), approved by the European Commission and one of the few projects that enjoys cross-party support in Bucharest, has the potential to become a new T 0 for Romania, provided its implementation is (...)

Three-Month Money Market Rate Keeps Upward Trend, Jumps To 1.74% A Year Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei, continued its growth and jumped to 1.74% a year on Wednesday (Sept 29), from 1.69% a year on Tuesday (Sept (...)

Exhibitions, film screenings and live music at Bucharest Photofest in October Bucharest Photofest, one of the most important photography festivals in Romania, will return with a new edition between October 1 and October 10. The event's program consists of more than 35 events held in 10 venues in the city, such as exhibitions, film screenings, presentations, discussions (...)

Softbinator Technologies Raises RON6M From Investors Via Private Placement Of Shares Romanian software development company Softbinator Technologies (CODE.RO) has raised RON6 million financing through a private placement for a package of shares representing 10% of the company’s share capital and the funds will be used to open offices in the US and Israel and for (...)

Bucharest to introduce additional restrictions as COVID incidence rate goes over 6 per thousand Bucharest’s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached 6.33 per thousand on Wednesday, September 29. According to the regulations in force, additional restrictions should be implemented when the infection rate goes over 6 per thousand. The Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations is expected to (...)

ABN Systems International Sees Profit Rise Eightfold YoY to RON2.4M in 1H/2021 Local company ABN Systems International, the holder of the Tellur brand and an integrator and distributor of electronic equipment and telecom accessories, registered net profit worth RON2.4 million (EUR480,000) in the first six months of 2021, over eight times higher than the level reported in (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |