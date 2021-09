Trucks and container shortages stretch supply chains

Trucks and container shortages stretch supply chains. Macro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu Empty shelves in stores, cars queuing for kilometers to petrol stations, a sight that Romanians were so used to before 1989, is the current norm in Great Britain. It is not the produce or the fuel missing, but the truck... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]