Romania sees record daily rise in new COVID-19 cases. Authorities confirmed 11,049 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - a record daily count for Romania since the start of the pandemic. A total of 73,382 tests were performed over this period. The previous daily record was reported on November 18, 2020 - 10,269 new cases in 24 hours, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]