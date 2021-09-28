GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 11.049 following over 73.300 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours



GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 11.049 following over 73.300 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours.

As many as 11,049 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 73,300 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, 1,210,810 (...)