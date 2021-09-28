TeraPlast Shares Included In CECE MID CAP Index Of Vienna Stock Exchange As Of Sept 2021

TeraPlast Shares Included In CECE MID CAP Index Of Vienna Stock Exchange As Of Sept 2021. TeraPlast shares have been included by the Vienna Stock Exchange in the CECE MID CAP index, part of the regional CECExt (CECE Extended Index) indices family, starting September 2021. Thus, TeraPlast shares' visibility increases at regional level, the company said in a stock market report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]