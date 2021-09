Romanian Govt Seeks To Raise Minimum Net Wage To RON1,524 Starting Jan 1, 2022

Romanian Govt Seeks To Raise Minimum Net Wage To RON1,524 Starting Jan 1, 2022. Romania’s Labor Ministry is proposing raising the minimum net wage to RON1,524 (EUR307.9) starting with January 1, 2022, which translates into a 10% increase (+RON138) compared to the current level, while the minimum gross wage is seen reaching RON2,550 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]