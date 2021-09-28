Enel’s Romanian Electricity Distribution Companies Target RON800M Investments In 2021

Enel’s Romanian Electricity Distribution Companies Target RON800M Investments In 2021. E-Distributie Muntenia, E-Distributie Dobrogea and E-Distributie Banat, the electricity distribution companies in Romania of Italian utility group Enel Group, will be investing RON880 million in 2021 in upgrading, digitizing and expanding the power grid in capital Bucharest and in the ten (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]