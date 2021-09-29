Romania's Social Democrats bury reformists' no-confidence motion against Govt. to file "better one"

Romania's Social Democrats bury reformists' no-confidence motion against Govt. to file "better one". After heated debates in Parliament and a vague enough ruling of the Constitutional Court, the Romanian Government of prime minister Florin Citu will face on September 30 a second no-confidence motion scheduled for the final vote on October 5. This buys some time for PM Citu and supports