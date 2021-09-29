Romanian jewellery retail chain Teilor plans expansion abroad and listing bonds

Romanian jewellery store chain Teilor plans to invest RON 30 mln (EUR 6 mln) by the end of this year in developing the store network in Romania, Poland and Hungary. The amount invested per store is around EUR 3.5 mln (EUR 0.7 mln). As a result of these investments, the company will have 61 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]