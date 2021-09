Romanian online retailer Elefant repays bond before planned IPO

Romanian online retailer Elefant repays bond before planned IPO. Romanian online retailer Elefant has fully repaid the corporate bonds issued in 2018, with a principal of RON 7.65 mln (EUR 1.5 mln) listed at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The bond issued reached maturity on September 27. The company reportedly prepares an IPO next month. The company paid (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]