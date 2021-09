Innobyte Targets Turnover Growth of Around 15% in 2021 YOY to Over EUR2M

Innobyte Targets Turnover Growth of Around 15% in 2021 YOY to Over EUR2M. Innobyte, a leading player on the Romanian e-commerce market, recently acquired by solutions provider Life is Hard, aims to boost turnover by around 15% this year from 2020, thus getting beyond the EUR2 million threshold. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]