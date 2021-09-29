Income, the alternative investment platform, launches crowdfunding campaign targeting 400,000 Euros on SeedBlink

Income, the alternative investment platform, launches crowdfunding campaign targeting 400,000 Euros on SeedBlink. 2.6 million EUR loans invested through INCOME so far INCOME is a marketplace that enables retail and institutional investors to invest in loans from around the world simply and safely. INCOME targets to raise €400,000 on SeedBlink INCOME is available on desktop at getINCOME.com and has also