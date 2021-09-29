 
Romaniapress.com

September 29, 2021

Around 215,000 students received a COVID vaccine in Romania, education minister says
Sep 29, 2021

Around 215,000 students received a COVID vaccine in Romania, education minister says.

Just over 215,000 students have received the vaccine against COVID-19 in Romania so far, education minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Tuesday, September 28. Thus, the hybrid school system is rarely used in the country. This system allows the vaccinated students to go to school even if one or (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

US Open champion Emma Raducanu to play in Transylvania Open U.S. Open singles champion Emma Răducanu, currently the WTA No 22, will play in the Transylvania Open, scheduled to take place between October 23 and October 31 in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, the event’s organizers announced. It is set to be Răducanu’s first time playing in a WTA competition (...)

Bucharest and Ilfov Host 70% of Mega Image Stores; Cluj Comes Third Bucharest and Ilfov are home to over 70% of the total number of Mega Image stores in Romania, with Bucharest leading. Meanwhile, Cluj has become the third most important county on the company’s map, with 54 proximity stores and (...)

Terran Invests in Photovoltaic Tile Plant in Hungary Set to Also Export to Romania Hungary’s tile producer Terran opened a photovoltaic tile plant in Hungary wherefrom it will bring products to Romania as well starting 2022.

Vendors hoping for a Santa logistics miracle this holiday season Market commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu This holiday season we might need a Santa miracle to see stores’ shelves full. Apparel and footwear especially might prove to be in low supply due to production and transport issues. And this is a global problem that will affect (...)

Microsoft Romania Reaches RON467.4M Turnover in 2020, Up 9% YOY The Romanian subsidiary of US giant Microsoft, a major global provider of IT equipment, applications and services reached over 1,000 employees and turnover worth RON467.4 million in 2020 (accounting for just half of the company’s fiscal year), up 9% year-on-year, and aims to continue tech and (...)

OTP Bank grants financing of 24 million lei for the local disinfectant manufacturer Klintensiv OTP Bank Romania granted financing amounting to 24 million lei for the local manufacturer of disinfectants for professional and medical use, Klintensiv. The financing will be used for new investments in production capacity and product portfolio development, but also for working capital to (...)

Morphosis Capital Takes Over 51% in Industrial Access System Firm EMI in EUR15M Deal Morphosis Capital, a private equity fund with EUR50 million capital subscribed in Romanian SMEs, has taken over 51% in EMI, a player on the industrial access system market.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |