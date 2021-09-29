Around 215,000 students received a COVID vaccine in Romania, education minister says

Around 215,000 students received a COVID vaccine in Romania, education minister says. Just over 215,000 students have received the vaccine against COVID-19 in Romania so far, education minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Tuesday, September 28. Thus, the hybrid school system is rarely used in the country. This system allows the vaccinated students to go to school even if one or (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]