Spartan To Start Works On Its First Restaurant In Austria, In Minimum Investment Of EUR250,000



Spartan To Start Works On Its First Restaurant In Austria, In Minimum Investment Of EUR250,000.

Romanian Stefan Mandachi, the owner of the Spartan restaurant chain, which has over 60 units, said the group he coordinates is in full expansion and in search of locations to open new restaurants, and of new franchised partners, in Romania and abroad, to help continue the development of the (...)