PlantExtrakt Expects RON24M Revenues in 2021

PlantExtrakt Expects RON24M Revenues in 2021. Herbal and tincture producer PlantExtrakt, which started its activity in Cluj county right after the Revolution, in 1991, as a Romanian-German business, expects revenues of RON24 million this year from the same of homeopathic drugs and raw materials for homeopathy and phytotherapy in Romania (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]