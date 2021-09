Nestle Romania Logs RON933M Turnover in 2020, RON3M above Pre-pandemic Level

Nestle Romania business, entirely operated on a single legal entity, reached RON933 million in 2020, RON3 million above the pre-pandemic level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]