Softbinator Technologies Raises RON6M From Investors Via Private Placement Of Shares. Romanian software development company Softbinator Technologies (CODE.RO) has raised RON6 million financing through a private placement for a package of shares representing 10% of the company's share capital and the funds will be used to open offices in the US and Israel and for (...)