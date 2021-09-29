ABN Systems International Sees Profit Rise Eightfold YoY to RON2.4M in 1H/2021

ABN Systems International Sees Profit Rise Eightfold YoY to RON2.4M in 1H/2021. Local company ABN Systems International, the holder of the Tellur brand and an integrator and distributor of electronic equipment and telecom accessories, registered net profit worth RON2.4 million (EUR480,000) in the first six months of 2021, over eight times higher than the level reported in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]