Altex Opens Electro-IT Hypermarket In Over EUR5M Investment In Bucharest

Altex Opens Electro-IT Hypermarket In Over EUR5M Investment In Bucharest. Retailer Altex, Romania's leading electronics retailer held by businessman Dan Ostahie, will be opening an electro-IT hypermarket on Thursday, in capital Bucharest, following an investment of over EUR5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]