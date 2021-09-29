Romanian software company raises EUR 1.2 mln to open offices in the US and Israel

Romanian software company raises EUR 1.2 mln to open offices in the US and Israel. Romanian software development company Softbinator Technologies (ticker symbol CODE), has raised RON 6 million (EUR 1.2 mln) through a private placement and will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market before yearend. The placement valued the company at EUR 12 mln and was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]