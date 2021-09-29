AmCham: National Plan For Recovery And Resilience - Romania’s Chance for Modernization

AmCham: National Plan For Recovery And Resilience - Romania’s Chance for Modernization. AmCham Romania said in a statement that Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NPRR), approved by the European Commission and one of the few projects that enjoys cross-party support in Bucharest, has the potential to become a new T 0 for Romania, provided its implementation is (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]