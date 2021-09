Meta Estate Trust Seeks To Raise RON36M On Capital Market Via New Share Capital Increase

Meta Estate Trust Seeks To Raise RON36M On Capital Market Via New Share Capital Increase. Meta Estate Trust, a company operating on the Romanian real estate market, seeks to raise RON35.9 million from investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange through a private placement expected to be carried out in the second half of November (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]