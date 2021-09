Niculae Balan Stays At Helm Of National Union Of Insolvency Practitioners In Romania

Niculae Balan Stays At Helm Of National Union Of Insolvency Practitioners In Romania. The National Union of Insolvency Practitioners in Romania (UNPIR) has elected Niculae Balan for a new term as president, for a four-year period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]