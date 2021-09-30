Romania to keep schools open, except for classes where Covid cases are spotted
Sep 30, 2021
Romania to keep schools open, except for classes where Covid cases are spotted.
The Romanian authorities decided to keep the schools open irrespective of the incidence of Covid-19 cases in a particular city - while only the classes where infected pupils are spotted will be closed. Under the previous regulations, the schools were supposed to be closed with the education (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]