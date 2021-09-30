Romanian reformist USR-PLUS says options for new PM candidate are "multiple"

Romanian reformist USR-PLUS says options for new PM candidate are "multiple". The co-president of the Romanian reformist party USR-PLUS, Dacian Cioloş, stated that he would gladly volunteer for the prime minister position, but he has taken responsibilities in the European Parliament and furthermore wants to take good care of USR-PLUS in case he wins the presidency of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]