Market regulator says there is enough money for creditors of bankrupt insurer City



Market regulator says there is enough money for creditors of bankrupt insurer City.

The Romanian Insured Guarantee Fund (FGA) currently has RON 620 mln (EUR 124 mln) in cash to pay compensations to creditors of bankrupt insurer City Insurance. Ziarul Financiar daily estimated, based on the past cases of bankruptcy in the insurance industry, that the total payments to (...)