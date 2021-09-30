RO Competition body opts for re-distributing power generators' windfall profits

RO Competition body opts for re-distributing power generators' windfall profits. The president of the Romanian competition body Comsiliul Concurentei explains in an interview with Profit.ro that the abnormally high profits expected by the state-controlled power companies Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica are not the results of management's performances, but the high (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]