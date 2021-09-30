OTP Bank grants financing of 24 million lei for the local disinfectant manufacturer Klintensiv

OTP Bank grants financing of 24 million lei for the local disinfectant manufacturer Klintensiv. OTP Bank Romania granted financing amounting to 24 million lei for the local manufacturer of disinfectants for professional and medical use, Klintensiv. The financing will be used for new investments in production capacity and product portfolio development, but also for working capital to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]