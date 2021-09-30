Fondul Proprietatea shareholders approve key terms for a new mandate as fund manager for Franklin Templeton

Fondul Proprietatea shareholders approve key terms for a new mandate as fund manager for Franklin Templeton. At the Fund's General Shareholders' Meeting (GSM) organised on Wednesday, the shareholders of Fondul Proprietatea approved the key terms for a new administrator mandate for Franklin Templeton International Services S.À RL for a period of two years, starting with 1 April 2022. This is the 11th year (...)