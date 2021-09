Microsoft Romania Reaches RON467.4M Turnover in 2020, Up 9% YOY

Microsoft Romania Reaches RON467.4M Turnover in 2020, Up 9% YOY. The Romanian subsidiary of US giant Microsoft, a major global provider of IT equipment, applications and services reached over 1,000 employees and turnover worth RON467.4 million in 2020 (accounting for just half of the company’s fiscal year), up 9% year-on-year, and aims to continue tech and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]