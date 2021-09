Autonom Services Net Profit Triples YoY To RON12.5M In 1H/2021

Autonom Services Net Profit Triples YoY To RON12.5M In 1H/2021. Integrated mobility service provider Autonom Services, held by brothers Marius and Dan Stefan, ended the first half of 2021 with consolidated revenue of RON178.1 million, up 21% on the year, and a net profit of RON12.5 million, up 201.6% compared to the first half of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]