Morphosis Capital Acquires 51% in Industrial Access System Firm EMI in EUR15M Deal. Morphosis Capital, a private equity fund with EUR50 million capital subscribed in Romanian SMEs, has taken over 51% in EMI, a player on the industrial access system market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]