Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count reaches new record high. Romania recorded 12,032 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic and the first time the daily tally exceeds 12,000. More than 2,300 cases (2,308) were reported in Bucharest, while Timiș county added 729 cases, Iași 691, Ilfov 521, Cluj county (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]