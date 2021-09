New Consumer Loans In Lei Surge 49.4% YoY To Nearly RON2.63B In August 2021

New Consumer Loans In Lei Surge 49.4% YoY To Nearly RON2.63B In August 2021. Romanian consumers took out almost RON2.63 billion new consumer loans in August 2021, the second highest monthly volume in the last 14 years and 49.4% higher than in August 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]