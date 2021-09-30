Motion of no-confidence initiated by PSD, read in Parliament plenary session

Motion of no-confidence initiated by PSD, read in Parliament plenary session. The censure motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Citu Cabinet was read on Thursday in the joint plenary session of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The motion, titled "Stop poverty, price increases and criminals. Down with the Citu Government!", is signed by 157