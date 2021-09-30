GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rise by 12.032 following over 68.000 tests carried out nationwide in the past 24 hours



GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rise by 12.032 following over 68.000 tests carried out nationwide in the past 24 hours.

A number of 12,032 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with approximately 68,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. As of Thursday, 1,233,668 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have (...)