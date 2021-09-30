|
TransferGo, Also Present In Romania, Raises $50M In Series C Funding Round
Sep 30, 2021
TransferGo, Also Present In Romania, Raises $50M In Series C Funding Round.
Money transfer fintech TransferGo, on Thursday said it has secured $50 million in a Series C funding round led by Elbrus Capital Fund III and Black River Ventures.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
OTE Completes Sale Of Telekom Romania Communications For EUR295.6M
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (OTE) announced on Thursday that the sale of its 54% stake in Telekom Romania Communications SA (TKR) to Orange Romania has been successfully completed, and the final equity consideration reached EUR295.6 (...)
Prefera Foods Switches To RON3.2M Loss In 1H/2021
Canned foods manufacturer Prefera Foods reported a loss of RON3.2 million for the first half of 2021, compared to a net profit of RON2.7 million in the same period in 2020, and a turnover of RON18.8 million, down 27% versus the first half of (...)
Vivre Deco Reports RON17M Loss For 1H/2021 Vs RON705,000 Net Profit In 1H/2020
Online furniture and home decor retailer Vivre Deco reported a loss of RON17 million in the first half of 2021, compared to a net profit of RON705,000 in the same period in 2021, but posted 19% higher revenue, of RON133 million, the company said its financial report (...)
Romgaz Set To Contract RON1.6B From Banks To Buy Exxon's Stake In Neptun Deep Black Sea Project
Romanian state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) said in a stock market report Thursday that it initiated a non-binding process in order to obtain offers for financing in the amount of RON1.6 billion or the equivalent in euros, on the bank market, with a view to acquiring US giant (...)
Romgaz prepares an investment of about 1 billion Euros to become the largest natural gas producer in the EU
By Constantin Radut There are two more weeks until the "Exclusivity Agreement" expires, through which Exxon Mobile granted it to the Romanian company Romgaz SA for presenting a feasible offer in order to acquire 50% of the Americans' participation in the Neptune XIX Deep Block in the Black (...)
PM Citu: PNL won't govern with PSD, early election decision not Ciolacu's, but Iohannis'
Prime Minister Florin Citu stated that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will never govern with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and the decision regarding early elections “is not with the PSD, with Ciolacu or others,” but with President Klaus Iohannis, who, according to the Constitution, may (...)
Foreign Ministers Aurescu, Albares exchange views on migration, Romanians' community in Spain and EU's relationship with the Western Balkans
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had, on Thursday, in Madrid, political consultations with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, on the occasion of an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain in the context of the celebration, this year, of 140 years of diplomatic (...)
