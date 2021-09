Foreign Direct Investment In Romania Hit EUR3B In 2020

Foreign Direct Investment In Romania Hit EUR3B In 2020. Romania attracted foreign direct investments (FDI) totaling EUR3 billion in 2020, after enterprises’ equity stood at EUR3.9 billion (equity worth EUR983 million plus reinvested earnings worth EUR3.016 billion), but the debt/claims ratio was negative, generating -EUR994 million debt transactions (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]