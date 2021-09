Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Ends 1H/2021 with RON4.8M Net Profit Vs RON1.8M Loss in 1H/2020

Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Ends 1H/2021 with RON4.8M Net Profit Vs RON1.8M Loss in 1H/2020. Dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu in the first six months of this year posted revenues worth RON44.4 million, double the level of the year-earlier period, and net profit of RON4.8 million, compared with RON1.8 million in 1H/2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]